Sweden’s WNT release guide on how to beat them ahead of Ireland showdown

Sweden’s WNT have issued a guide on how they could be defeated ahead of their European Championship campaign in England this summer, with the release of their new jersey.

The Swedes have issued the guide ahead of their Euro 2022 campaign, but they do face Ireland before that in a crucial World Cup qualifier just next week.

Sweden, however, have not claimed a major international honour since 1984, although they are regular contenders in international competition.

But that has not stopped them from fancying their chances this summer at least, creating a website, and jersey designed to stop them winning.

Written by their match analyst, Anders Eriksson, the 34-page guide has highlighted the strengths, and weaknesses of their players, designed to help their opponents beat them.

“Sweden is one of the fastest playing teams in the world and also one of the very best at counter-attacking,” the guide begins on their website, titled howtostopsweden.com.

“Do everything you can to reclaim the ball once you lose it. Sweden will turn 52 per cent of counter-attacks into shots..

“Few teams in international football are as efficient as Sweden when it comes to defending their own goal,” it added. “Rarely averaging over one goal conceded per game in international tournaments.

“They achieve it by netralising opposing crosses and and deep attempted passes with resolute defending, therefore, they consistently allow fewer penalty entries, and touches than their opponents.”

Sweden v Ireland.

While the Swedes may be confident ahead of their summer games, they arguably have a right to be.

Beaten finalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer, Sweden have also racked up a number of wins since then, including a 1-0 win away to Ireland in Tallaght Stadium.

The Girls in Green battled bravely against the world’s self-proclaimed best team, but ultimately could could not create a tangible opening to secure an unlikely point.

