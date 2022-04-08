Sweden v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time & squad news for crunch World Cup Qualifier

Ireland face arguably their greatest World Cup qualification test on Tuesday evening with a crunch clash against Sweden.

After swatting aside Georgia in the last international break, Vera Pauw’s Ireland return to competitive action on Tuesday evening as they take on Sweden.

The Girls in Green missed out on Euro 2021 qualification in their last qualifying campaign, but they head into this campaign with a renewed sense of swagger and confidence.

Sweden, however, will pose a real challenge to Ireland, with the Swedes impressing during their most recent outing, winning 15-0 away to Georgia.

Sweden v Ireland.

In Ireland’s last game, they ran out easy 11-0 winners against Georgia at Tallaght Stadium, in a record-breaking success at the Dublin 24 venue.

A hat-trick from Denise O’Sullivan set the Girls in Green on their way, with Katie McCabe and Saoirse Noonan also getting in on the act.

But a far stiffer test lies in waiting against the Swedes for Ireland, with the Scandinavian’s recently recording an 15-0 win against Georgia.

A win for Sweden will also see them reach the World Cup in Australia, qualifying as the first-placed side in the group.

What TV channel can I watch the Sweden v Ireland match on?

Sweden v Ireland will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 5pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Sweden in time for a 5.30pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Ireland team news.

In terms of team news for Ireland, they come into the game with a number of notable injury concerns.

Defensive duo Diane Caldwell and Megan Campbell have been ruled out through injury, with Eabha O’Mahony and Claire O’Riordan drafted in.

