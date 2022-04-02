Swansea claim ’emotional’ win as Michael Obafemi performs controversial celebration away to Cardiff

A huge win.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin revelled in his side’s ’emotional’ win away to Cardiff City, with the Swans securing a sensational 4-0 success.

A brace from Michael Obafemi helped Martin’s side to their huge win, and he also grabbed the headlines for a controversial celebration.

After giving his side the lead, Obafemi mocked the ‘swim away’ celebration, which makes light of an infamous 1980s fan clash between the two sets of supporters.

Some boy 👏 pic.twitter.com/N3Fsz8z8bZ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 2, 2022

The win was also the first time Swansea secured a league double against their local rivals, with the Bluebirds left reeling.

“We were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic..”

“I have not felt as emotional as this after a game, I am incredibly proud of the players and what they have done,” Martin said after the game, as quoted by WalesOnline.

“It was a big build-up to the game, we were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

“They took the atmosphere out of the game with the way they controlled the game in that first 15 minutes, and everything we had worked on over the last two weeks was put into practice.

“They showed everything they can be, we had young men out there who showed they can grow in a tough situation.”

The first ever South Wales derby league double 🦢 And @SwansOfficial did it in style! 😎#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/hD9elIzZce — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 2, 2022

Michael Obafemi.

Importantly, Obafemi’s brace comes at a time in which his Ireland senior international prospects are improving every week.

He did, however, have to turn down an Irish call-up last month due to fears of his own injury issues flaring up again.

Despite that, he remains fully committed to the Boys in Green, with Martin declaring that amid fears he was readying himself to play for Nigeria instead.

