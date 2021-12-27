Swansea City boss provides encouraging Michael Obafemi update

An encouraging update on Michael Obafemi.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has offered an encouraging update regarding the future of exiled Irish international Michael Obafemi, after his disappointing year.

Obafemi has failed to hit the ground running at his new club, struggling for form and fitness since his move from Southampton.

But opportunity knocks for the striker in 2022, with his club boss explaining why he thinks his striker can flourish in the second-half of the season.

Michael Obafemi eyeing a big 2022.

Obafemi has only started once for the Swans since his summer transfer was made official, with eight further appearances coming from the bench.

Despite that, Russell has explained that he thinks his striker is in a ‘really good place’.

“Michael is in a really good place. I think he’s really ready to take off in the second half of the season,” Martin said.

“Michael is really ready to play now. He looks in great shape physically.

“Mentally he’s in a really good place and he seems to be much more settled into life here and enjoying it. The rest of the group have been fantastic with him.”

Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi, 21, was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, before moving to London at a young age with his family.

The former Southampton forward, prior to his move to Swansea, played for Arsenal and Chelsea at youth level, alongside a stint at Watford.

He has, however, shown glimpses of his quality in Premier League action before, scoring for the Saints against his former club, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge.

But he has been unable to build on that, and most notably, his only Ireland senior call-up came under Martin O’Neill in 2018.

And as far as 2018 goes, a few more appearances in the international set-up may come as a welcome boost to Obafemi, and most importantly, Kenny, who will be looking to add to his striking options.

