Steve Bruce appointed as new West Brom boss

Championship promotion hunters West Brom have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as the club’s new first-team boss, taking over from former manager Valerien Ismael.

Bruce was most recently in charge of Newcastle United, before he was relieved of his duties earlier this season; with Eddie Howe taking over.

He does, however, take over a club who are in a far stronger position to that of his former employer, with the Baggies well in the hunt for promotion back to the top-flight.

It has been a week of change at the Hawthorns, with Ismael leaving, and Bruce arriving. Meanwhile, the club have also appointed ex-Chelsea CEO Ron Gourlay as their new CEO.

But despite the change on, and off the pitch, the club remain intent on securing promotion.

“Steve is a highly-respected and experienced manager who has an impressive record of earning promotion to the Premier League,” Gourlay said.

“His excellent man-management skills, tactical nous, and ability to hit the ground running were among the many reasons we decided he was the man to take us forward.

“Promotion remains our objective for this season, and we are confident that with Steve leading the club we have given ourselves every chance of achieving that goal.”

Following his exit from St James’ Park, it was widely reported that Bruce was set to take an extended break from management, but less than a few months later, he is back in the dugout.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition,” Bruce added. “It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.

“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”

It has also been revealed that the new West Brom boss will be assisted by Paul Clemence, and Steve Agnew. Bruce’s son, Alex, will also join the Baggies’ coaching ticket, assisting James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

