Stephen O’Donnell resigns as St Pat’s boss days after winning the FAI Cup

Stephen O’Donnell has called time on his spell at Richmond Park.

Stephen O’Donnell has confirmed his intention to resign as St Patrick’s Athletic boss, just days after he delivered a fourth FAI Cup trophy to Inchicore.

O’Donnell has been heavily linked with a move to Dundalk in recent days, and it appears that move is inching ever closer now.

With Vinny Perth departing Dundalk, and Tim Clancy going to the Saints ‘management team’ for the moment, O’Donnell has confirmed his intention to leave Richmond Park.

“Today, I informed St Patrick’s Athletic of my decision to resign as Head Coach,” O’Donnell said on Instagram, via his agent’s account.

“I understand the club and supporters will be disappointed at my decision. However, I hope that, despite their disappointment, they can recognise that I have given everything during my time in charge.

“I certainly feel that I could not have worked any harder and I am so proud of the exciting team we have built over the past two years.

“I would like to thank all the coaching staff, the players and the club’s supporters, all of whom have been incredible during my time at the club.

“[Also] I would also like to thank Garrett Kelleher for giving me my first opportunity in coaching and I hope he feels I have delivered upon the faith he has shown in me.

“Sunday’s FAI Cup success was one of the proudest moments of my life and an achievement I will cherish forever. I believe the club has made terrific progress and is in a great place.”

League of Ireland managerial merry-go-round.

O’Donnell’s intention to leave the Saints, as mentioned, comes amid a hectic few days on the League of Ireland management front.

With Clancy now joining St Patrick’s Athletic, former Drogheda United assistant Kevin Doherty has been promoted to first-team boss.

And elsewhere, former Longford Town first-team boss Daire Doyle has also been appointed as the club’s assistant manager.

