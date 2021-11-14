Stephen Kenny: ‘We know that there are more players coming through, there is more to come’

Stephen Kenny wants his players to get the credit from the Ireland fans.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has tried his best to remind supporters that his players should be having songs sung about them, not just him.

Kenny cut a delighted figure after Ireland ran out 3-0 winners away to Luxembourg on Sunday evening, with a 27-minute cameo from Jason Knight proving itself to be key.

But as Kenny was being serenaded by a vocal travelling support, he stressed that his players also deserve the praise for their efforts in the last few months.

Stephen Kenny on the Ireland fans.

“Since we lost to Luxembourg, it has been ten games and Ronaldo in the 97th minute is the only game we’ve lost.” he told RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“We’re doing well, we know we’re not perfect. We know that there is more players coming through, there is more to come.

“There was a lot of pressure on the players after that defeat to Luxembourg and they have responded brilliantly. They deserve the credit because they are an absolute pleasure to work with.

Keith Andrews, Anthony Barry, and Dean Kiely (his coaching staff) and all the staff behind the scenes have been brilliant with the players. It’s a real collective effort…”

Stephen Kenny.

Goals from Duffy, Ogbene and Robinson helped Ireland to their third win in four games, with no defeats, with the ex-Dundalk boss praising his players’ efforts.

“I’d rather they were singing about the players to be honest, I’m a bit embarrassed,” he added. “I’d rather they were singing Come On You Boys In Green or about the players.

“I understand and appreciate it, it’s great. I appreciate it, but at the end of the day it’s all about the players. It is always about players.

“I know that, it’s a thing you know as a manager, that it’s all about players. Our player were magnificent over the last few months.”

