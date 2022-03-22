Stephen Kenny hails Troy Parrott ‘sacrifice’ amid good form

“He has sacrificed himself..”

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has heaped praise on Troy Parrott, after the forward’s impressive return to form at MK Dons.

After a relatively good start to the season at Stadium:MK, Parrott struggled for a spell at the League One promotion chasers.

But in recent months, he has bounced back from that early setback, culminating in his recent call-up to Kenny’s squad ahead of the upcoming internationals against Belgium and Lithuania.

Stephen Kenny on Troy Parrott: “He is still a young player and he has done well..”

As a result, Kenny has heaped praise on Parrott who has come through his knockback with flying colours.

“Troy has had to sacrifice himself a little bit for the team at MK Dons,” Kenny said when speaking to the media. “He’s had to play in a variety of positions and had a little period where he lost his place.

“Troy had Covid and he got sent off after he came back from Covid in a cup game.

“So he lost his place for a little period where you are thinking, right, he’s got a job to do to make sure he stays in the international squad, because this is a little period for him, a little test for him.

“But he knuckled down and he had about six consecutive matches where he played the full 90 minutes. Even though the manager was making three substitutions in the attacking areas, he was the one who was never taken off.

“So they are on a good run, they are third in League One and they are going well.. He has not probably scored the amount of goals he’d like to have scored, but he has sacrificed himself.

“He got two last week against Cheltenham, but he has certainly sacrificed himself for the team and has put in tremendous work and has been a great teammate to the players.”

Troy Parrott.

By his own admission at least, Parrott has appeared to have matured significantly over the last while. And importantly, that is something that is not lost upon by Kenny.

The Ireland boss also revealed he is regular contact with him at club level, although stopped short of taking the acclaim for his recent upturn in form.

“I’d be in regular contact with him and obviously I’ve been to their games and met him afterwards,” he added.

“Nobody deserves credit, only himself for knuckling down and realising the amount of work he had to do to get himself right. I think he is going to improve from here and he will only get better.”

On Saturday evening, Parrott will be hoping to latch onto that positivity when Ireland host Belgium at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 5pm.

