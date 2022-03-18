Stephen Kenny springs selection surprise as Michael Obafemi misses out of Ireland squad

A few big calls.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has left Michael Obafemi out of Ireland’s squad ahead of this month’s internationals against Belgium and Lithuania.

Obafemi, who is in good form for Swansea City, was left out just a day after it emerged he turned down an Ireland U21 call-up from Jim Crawford.

Elsewhere, Connor Ronan and Mark Sykes have both been called up, with Jamie McGrath left out after his recent move to Wigan Athletic. Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has also been called up, with QPR’s Jimmy Dunne missing out.

Michael Obafemi.

In terms of absentees, however, Kenny has sprung a major surprise by leaving out Obafemi.

Last week, Kenny spoke of the Swansea City forward’s attributes glowingly, but even with the absence of Adam Idah, Obafemi misses out again.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Connor Ronan and Mark Sykes receive first call-ups 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Scott Hogan is also included, but Michael Obafemi misses out on this occasion. What is your immediate reaction?#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/TpmmAIUWsU — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

In his place, Connor Ronan has been called up instead, with Birmingham City forward Scott Hogan included.

Sykes, however, earns his first call-up after declaring for the Boys in Green in early-2021, and will provide some depth to Ireland’s stacked midfield options.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Lithuania. Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers). Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United). Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers) Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).

