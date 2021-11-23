Stephen Kenny suggests some of Ireland’s Premier League players should consider going out on loan

An interesting take from Stephen Kenny.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has suggested that a few of his young Premier League players should consider going out on loan during the January transfer window.

This comes as Kenny’s Ireland have enjoyed a successful couple of months together, losing just once since March.

But despite some good signs on the international front, the former Dundalk boss has stressed that game time is paramount for his players who will be looking to impress again in March.

Stephen Kenny on loan moves.

“You can never be certain how things will go for players at club level, there are no guarantees and we have seen that with our forwards, they struggled to get regular game time in the Premier League,” Kenny said in an interview with Alan Cawley.

“It’s very hard for young players to breakthrough in the Premier League, very few do in their teenage years and into their early 20s.

“So sometimes loan periods, as happened with Gavin Bazunu, we picked him when he was playing for Rochdale when they were near the bottom of League One, but we had the conviction to pick him as I knew his talent from the U21s.

“Loan periods can be beneficial for young players. Nathan Collins is a great talent, he’s been fortunate in that he had an injury that ruled him out last summer and he’s waiting on his opportunity with us as well.”

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland.

In recent months, Stephen Kenny has spoken about concerns surrounding the game time of players such as Aaron Connolly and Jeff Hendrick at Premier League level.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has also struggled for minutes in competitive action away from the international front.

And Kenny’s latest, and refreshed comments will come as a boost to the Irish players mentioned should they wish to keep their spot in Kenny’s starting XI, even if they drop a level in the football pyramid.

In recent days, the Boys in Green have also moved up to 47th in the FIFA rankings after picking up four points in two games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

