Stephen Kenny claims John Egan is good enough to play in the Champions League

Some high praise for John Egan from Stephen Kenny.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny heaped praise on defender John Egan, claiming that the Sheffield United star is good enough to play in the Champions League.

Egan, and his defensive partners Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy turned in a performance of the highest quality to deny Portugal on Thursday evening.

The result, and subsequent clean sheet was Ireland’s third in a row, with Kenny praising the efforts of his back three.

Stephen Kenny on John Egan.

“The back three were absolutely excellent,” Kenny said during his post-match press conference.

“Callum [Robinson] got Man of the Match but I’d have given it to Shane Duffy. Technically it’s the best I’ve seen him play with the range and the quality of his passing.

“I thought Seamus was very good and John Egan too. The back three were collectively excellent. Seamus defended very well. There’s an aerial threat there, at the back post.

“Unlike other teams like Spain, Portugal carry an aerial threat. We are giving away inches on set pieces. Seamus competed brilliantly and defended very well.

Stephen Kenny: “I think we’re improving as a team, but we still need to keep improving. Collectively, the players are getting better.. Shane Duffy coming into form has been massive for us as well. In my opinion I think John Egan can play in the Champions League.” — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 11, 2021

“I think we are improving as a team overall. We still need to improve again, two of the expensive goals we have conceded at home have been long-range efforts [against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan].

“I think collectively the players are getting better, as a team we are getting better and everyone is playing their part. Shane [Duffy] coming into form has been massive for us and in my opinion, I think John Egan could play in the Champions League.”

Stephen Kenny.

Ireland head into Sunday’s game against Luxembourg with a point to prove after March’s devastating defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

And with a win, the Boys in Green may finish third in the group, something that may have been a distant hope not so long ago.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, john egan, stephen kenny