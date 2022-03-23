Stephen Kenny drafts two new faces into Ireland squad as Mark Travers misses out

A blow for the Boys in Green.

The FAI have confirmed that Jimmy Dunne has earned his Ireland recall, following the injury sustained by Darragh Lenihan this week.

Dunne was last in the Ireland senior squad under Martin O’Neill, but has been out in the cold since. He has returned to the fold after an impressive campaign with QPR.

Elsewhere, Mark Travers will miss out after picking up an injury, with Bohemians shot-stopper James Talbot taking his place.

Ireland issue squad update.

Dunne’s arrival to the squad comes just a day after Stephen Kenny revealed that the Dundalk native was in his thoughts regarding a possible replacement for Lenihan.

That was, of course, after he revealed that the QPR star was in his provisional squad for the upcoming friendlies.

“I haven’t called anyone in at the moment, I’m just considering that at the moment,” he said at the time.

Squad Update | Dunne & Talbot joins Ireland squad 🇮🇪 The @QPR defender Jimmy Dunne and @bfcdublin goalkeeper James Talbot link up with the squad for the Belgium & Lithuania matches 👍 Travers & Lenihan return to their clubs with injury #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/30twPPOVmr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 23, 2022

“There are a few… that wouldn’t be relevant but certainly Jimmy has been on standby alright and was in the provisional squad, so we’ll have to see.”

As a result of his call-up, Dunne will link up with his club coach John Eustace, and club teammate Jeff Hendrick.

Elsewhere, Travers has been dealt a cruel blow with Bohs’ James Talbot taking his place in the process.

Updated Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darragh Lenihan, James Talbot, Jimmy Dunne, mark travers