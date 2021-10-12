Stephen Kenny hails experienced stars as Ireland coast to win v Qatar

Stephen Kenny has praised his Ireland players.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has hailed his more experienced players after Ireland sailed to a 4-0 win over Qatar on Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium.

A Callum Robinson hat-trick set the Boys in Green on their way to an easy win – with Shane Duffy also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Duffy, along with Jeff Hendrick impressed suitably on Tuesday – with Kenny hailing the efforts of his more experienced duo as this re-invigorated Ireland side continue their rise.

Kenny’s side on song as positives come to the fore once more.

That rise comes as Ireland’s World Cup dream ended last month, but there is a new air of confidence surrounding this Irish side despite a slow start to Stephen Kenny’s side.

“It was a very good performance today, the players were excellent,” Kenny said during his post-match press conference. “We’re evolving as a team and we still have a lot of improving to do..

“We were under a lot of pressure going into last week and the attitude from them all was first class.”

Since losing to Luxembourg, Ireland have lost just once in their last eight games, with a number of the more experienced players coming to the fore and impressing.

Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy continue their return to form.

Since the start of the Premier League season, Duffy has impressed with his club side after a dismal year on loan at Celtic – with Kenny praising his key defensive rock.

“He has great qualities as a man and human being,” Kenny said. He’s having a good time at Brighton. “He has articulated his tough journey so it is a renaissance for him. He is an important part of the group and it is good to see him playing so well.”

Callum Robinson's goal for his hattrick at the end of some wonderful Ireland play 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Jeff Hendrick has been great tonight and how much has Shane Duffy improved on the ball? #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HGRzLvU8XH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 12, 2021

Hendrick also came in for praise from his manager – with the former Dundalk boss saying that it was the best he has seen Hendrick play in a considerable amount of time.

“It really is dramatic,” he said on Hendrick’s return to form. “Jeff went through a period when things weren’t happening for him. He was outstanding..

“His energy, vision and first touch.. The two players in midfield suits him. That was one of the best games I have ever seen him play.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jeff hendrick, shane duffy, stephen kenny