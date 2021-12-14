Stephen Kenny set to be offered new deal to stay on as Ireland boss until Euro 2024

Stephen Kenny looks like he is to get his new contract.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is set to have his contract extended until the end of the Boys in Green’s Euro 2024 campaign, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Kenny’s future has been the subject of much debate in the last few months, with ex-players showing signs of discontent with the rate of progress.

But the FAI’s board have instructed new CEO Jonathan Hill to extend Kenny’s contract until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

News of this emerged at the FAI’s National Assembly on Monday night – an event that was held virtually due to Covid-19 limitations.

“The board has now given me a mandate to negotiate with Stephen Kenny and that will be key to our overall messaging,” the FAI CEO, Hill, said – as quoted by the Examiner.

Kenny, following a disappointing start to Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign, steadied the ship somewhat towards the tail-end of the campaign.

While there were dire defeats, and frustrating draws, Kenny’s Ireland finished their World Cup campaign off with a flourish.

And since the defeat to Luxembourg in March, the Boys in Green have only lost once since then – with that defeat coming late on in injury time against Portugal.

Also, Ireland have risen in the FIFA world rankings again, creeping back into the top-50 after a recent low.

But despite the recent positives, Kenny has continued to endure flak from a host of ex-players and internationals, but that noise is starting to become drowned out.

On Thursday, Kenny, and his Ireland side will learn their fate for the Nations League draw – with the draw set to take place in Nyon.

And despite recent poor showings in the Nations League, Ireland remain League ‘B’ and are third-seeds in that pot.

Kenny has, however, targeted success in the UEFA Nations League already – as he explained in October.

“We’re evolving as a team and we still have a lot of improving to do. But in all seriousness, one of the things we’ve looked at is the Nations League,” he said.

“Our ambition is to win the group as that will give you a European Championship playoff regardless of how you do in qualifying.

“We’re prioritising it and we’re determined to win. Myself and Keith Andrews have sat down and discussed it. If we apply ourselves and continue to improve and the players get more exposure we’ll give ourselves every chance.

“We’ll make it a priority and we’ll strive to do that. I feel that’s realistic for us to want to do that.”

But for now, the focus returns on Kenny’s contract situation as Ireland boss – and it seems likely it will now come to a positive end.

