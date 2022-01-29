Close sidebar

Stephen Kenny provides Ireland contract update and reveals hope for players lacking minutes

by Andrew Dempsey
Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny has been speaking.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has confirmed that negotiations surrounding his contract extension are ongoing, despite suggestions claiming that they were all but complete before Christmas.

While ongoing, Kenny revealed that he is not worried that a contract extension will not come to fruition in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, he also stressed the need for his players to make the most of their opportunities in 2022, with several linked with moves ahead of the closure of the January transfer window on Monday.

Stephen Kenny: “We want is all the players to be playing as often as possible..”

“Talks are ongoing and I’m sure we will come to [an] agreement,” Kenny told RTE’s Radio One on Saturday afternoon. “Certainly, there’s no issue with finances or anything like that. It’s just one or two things that we have to sort out..”

But in terms of minutes needed to be picked up by his players in the coming months, he did stress the need for players to play.

Despite that, he did stop short of saying that he would force any of his players into making any big-name moves in the next few days.

“It’s certainly [in my remit] to communicate with the players, but ultimately, they can make their own decisions,” he explained. “They all want to play at the highest level they can and you have to respect that.

“Sometimes you have periods out of a team, and you have to knuckle down and roll your sleeves up. You need to also work hard and try and make that happen for yourself, or make the most of the opportunity when it’s when it’s presented and sometimes you don’t get an opportunity.

“But you can advise players, or maybe they make their own decisions and [can] find their own way.

“But we what we want is all the players to be playing as often as possible. That’s how you get your form. But it’s not always, possible.

“[Saying that] we have a lot of players were playing regularly and that’s a good thing.”

Stephen Kenny.

For now, however, Kenny must focus in on Ireland’s two upcoming internationals in March against Belgium and Lithuania.

And while Belgium are set to send over a weaker squad, the two games will be another mark of Ireland’s progress under the former Dundalk boss.

But by then, Kenny will be hoping to have a few selection headaches to contend with, as some of his stars, including Jeff Hendrick are lacking first-team minutes at club level at the moment.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About:

Related posts

Jimmy Dunne’s QPR form must not be ignored in Ireland debate

Phil Jones linked with move away from Man United

Ex-Ireland international slams Frank Lampard’s managerial record