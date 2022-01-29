Stephen Kenny provides Ireland contract update and reveals hope for players lacking minutes

Stephen Kenny: “We want is all the players to be playing as often as possible..”

“Talks are ongoing and I’m sure we will come to [an] agreement,” Kenny told RTE’s Radio One on Saturday afternoon. “Certainly, there’s no issue with finances or anything like that. It’s just one or two things that we have to sort out..”

But in terms of minutes needed to be picked up by his players in the coming months, he did stress the need for players to play.

Despite that, he did stop short of saying that he would force any of his players into making any big-name moves in the next few days.

“It’s certainly [in my remit] to communicate with the players, but ultimately, they can make their own decisions,” he explained. “They all want to play at the highest level they can and you have to respect that.

“Sometimes you have periods out of a team, and you have to knuckle down and roll your sleeves up. You need to also work hard and try and make that happen for yourself, or make the most of the opportunity when it’s when it’s presented and sometimes you don’t get an opportunity.

“But you can advise players, or maybe they make their own decisions and [can] find their own way.

“But we what we want is all the players to be playing as often as possible. That’s how you get your form. But it’s not always, possible.

“[Saying that] we have a lot of players were playing regularly and that’s a good thing.”