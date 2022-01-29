Stephen Kenny provides Ireland contract update and reveals hope for players lacking minutes

Stephen Kenny has been speaking.
Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has confirmed that negotiations surrounding his contract extension are ongoing, despite suggestions claiming that they were all but complete before Christmas.
While ongoing, Kenny revealed that he is not worried that a contract extension will not come to fruition in the coming weeks and months.
Meanwhile, he also stressed the need for his players to make the most of their opportunities in 2022, with several linked with moves ahead of the closure of the January transfer window on Monday.
