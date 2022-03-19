Stephen Kenny reacts to Festy Ebosele’s imminent Serie A move

A big move is in the pipeline for Festy Ebosele.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has opened up on Festy Ebosele‘s imminent move to Italy, with Derby County boss Wayne Rooney confirming that a deal is close for the powerful winger.

Kenny, however, has been one who has not hidden his praise for the Ireland U21, and touted the Derby star for a potential call-up down the line.

And ahead of Ebosele’s move to Italy, Kenny revealed that he sees the move as an ‘interesting’ one.

“I think he would be an asset for any team..”

Speaking at a press conference, Kenny explained that the most important thing for Ebosele is to continue playing first-team football.

“It’s interesting,” he said. “It’s hard to know.. I think he would be an asset for any team, but I would have been happy for him to stay at Derby and develop.

“Wayne Rooney has done a terrific job there to develop those players, and numerous others. I think he has done a remarkable job at Derby to put them in any contention to stay up. The kicks in the teeth they have had to deal with, and losing players every week..

“I’d have been happy for Festy to stay there, but I’m not against the fact that he’s going to Italy. If he’s going to play regularly, great. I think the key thing for him is to be able to play..”

Stephen Kenny on Ireland’s absentees.

In terms of the Ireland squad that was named on Friday afternoon, there were a number of notable absentees, with Jamie McGrath and Michael Obafemi missing out. Middlesbrough loanee Aaron Connolly also missed out through injury.

McGrath’s omission, however, was linked with his club form, as the likes of Evan Ferguson did not earn a call-up as well.

For Kenny, however, he noted that Ferguson still has a way to go with the Ireland U21s before he can be considered for a senior call-up.

“Evan has only had a couple of U21 games and he’s still young,” Kenny added. “We’ve decided not to bring him now. He’s not played that many games for Brighton, but he is a terrific prospect.

“Hopefully he does well in Sweden [for the 21s].”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, stephen kenny