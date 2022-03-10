‘The big dream’ – Stephen Kenny eyes Euro 2024 qualification

Stephen Kenny has made a clear message.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has stressed that success in his latest contract will be seen as reaching the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

Kenny, who signed a contract extension yesterday, revealed that success would be achieving that goal for the upcoming qualification campaign.

In the summer, the Boys in Green are set to take on Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in the Nations League, but Kenny is clear in his vision for success.

“The ambition is to go to Germany to qualify for the European Championships,” Kenny said at a press conference at FAI HQ in Abbotstown.

“I realise that’s the big ambition. It’s a big dream… To go back to where Ireland started in the European Championship, the first-ever one… You want to go back to Stuttgart or wherever it is. But that’s the big dream for Ireland to qualify for the European Championships.

“There will be no stone left unturned in an attempt to do that. We have to try and achieve that and do everything that we can to get there with this team. They’re all at different stages in their careers.

“For some players, it may the last opportunity of their career to get to a European Championship, and some have their whole careers ahead of them.

“That’s the big ambition to qualify for the European Championships.”

Kenny, however, has been forced to bat away questions surrounding his future for a considerable time, with pressure mounting on his role after a dismal start to 2021.

But Kenny and his side have emerged from that difficult spell, and are now heading into Euro 2024 qualification with a clearly defined target in the back of their minds.

Kenny, however, accepted that the scrutiny on his job came with the territory of his role.

“It’s the territory,” he explained. “I understand that and I have to accept it, and there is criticism. That’s part and parcel of international management. It hasn’t been straightforward of course.

“We’ve had to come through a difficult period. I think it’s great that we can focus on getting the team ready for the friendlies and the Nations League because we don’t need to experiment as much.

“We know what we have. There’s a great connection between the squad and spirit. You can feel that over the last 10 games, and you can see that. We’ve played better in some matches than others but you can feel it growing and we can get better again.”

Later this month, Ireland take on Belgium and Lithuania in two friendlies at the Aviva Stadium, on the 26th and 29th March.

