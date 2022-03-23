Stephen Kenny explains left-field John Eustace appointment

Stephen Kenny has reflected on his recent appointment.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has revealed why he appointed John Eustace as his new assistant coach, in the wake of Anthony Barry’s unexpected departure.

Eustace links up with Kenny and the Boys in Green while combining his role with QPR as assistant manager to Mark Warburton.

But Kenny has since revealed how his link-up with Eustace came about, with the pair meeting on occasion at EFL Championship games in England.

Another intelligent appointment by Stephen Kenny 🇮🇪 🔹 Turned down Swansea City job last summer Responsible for ‘the non-league Barcelona’ 🔹 Currently QPR assistant manager – the R’s sit at 8th place in the Championship table.#COYBIGhttps://t.co/BDFOLqx9BG — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 21, 2022

“I’ve seen him coaching at QPR and he has done well..”

“We had a previous coach, Anthony, who came in on windows and John will be doing the same,” Kenny said at a press conference. “So Keith Andrews is my assistant manager and he has done a brilliant job.

“He has been absolutely excellent behind the scenes and is a really talented coach and I’m delighted to have him. John has come in, he is someone I have bumped into going to matches.

“I’ve met him a lot at West Brom, because he lives in Birmingham and West Brom is a place I spend a lot of time in, because we’ve got Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson playing there, and various other players from visiting teams.

“We would often meet there and have cups of tea and chats over the last year. I’ve seen him coaching at QPR and he has done well, so it just seemed, when I was working out who to bring in to replace Anthony, that he’d be a good candidate.”

John Eustace.

Eustace has a burgeoning reputation as one of the most highly-rated coaches in the Championship, and for Kenny to acquire his services is a major boost.

Although, the pair’s recent link-up was not borne out of a recommendation, but more so their relationship, and Eustace’s reputation at QPR.

“My own relationship would be the main reason,” he added. “And his reputation as a good coach. I have had dealings with him through QPR as well on a professional level and certainly he is a good coach.

“He is an excellent addition to the team, a highly regarded coach and he will be a very good addition to the team.

“I’ve watched videos of all his sessions. I’ve watched them all at length and studied his coaching style.”

On Saturday evening, Eustace will put his early credentials to the test for the Boys in Green, as they take on Belgium at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 5pm.

