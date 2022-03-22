Stephen Kenny makes frank Irish football admission with Euro 2028 bid likely to win

“The infrastructure of football in this country is nowhere near the level that it needs to be…”

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has claimed that a bid for Euro 2028, and its possible success is not at odds with a desire to improve football standards in the country.

Late on Monday night, it emerged that the UK and Ireland bid to host the European Championship’s was likely to be a winning one.

That is, however, against the backdrop of the FAI being in a financially perilous position. But Kenny does not see it as a negative.

Despite that, the former Dundalk, and Ireland U21 boss revealed footballing facilities are not good enough as they are.

“I think it’s good news overall,” he revealed. “I think it’s positive to have the European Championship’s in Ireland and it is a good news story. I’m sure the Irish supporters will be looking forward to it.

“But it’s a long way away from now but I’m sure they will look forward to it when it happens.”

When asked on his views of sceptics hitting out at the bid, Kenny replied by saying he respects that point of view fully.

“No it’s not sceptics. It’s a point of view that I respect,” he explained. “I don’t think it is conflicting. The infrastructure of football in this country is nowhere near the level that it needs to be.

“It needs serious government investment, and the Taoiseach has acknowledged that, and has said that he wants to invest in academies in Ireland.

“I know there is programmes in place for clubs to improve infrastructure, because we are way behind other countries in Europe with facilities.

“We’re way behind, but I don’t see that as conflicting with hosting Euro 2028. Ultimately Euro 2028 is a money generator the economy. I don’t know what’s involved in the finance, and I have no ide what it is costing.

“But personally, I don’t see it as a negative. Ideally we would like to be there when we get there. That’s what we would hope for.”

Kenny, however, is well grounded in terms of Irish football, and is all too aware of the current state it is in.

But for the country to host a major sporting event, having missed out on one last summer due to Covid-19, he belivies that it would be special nonetheless.

“I see it as an opportunity to have big events in Ireland, and to be part of that would be special,” he added. “The previous one would have been in Covid-19 and empty stadia.

“Going forward it would be special to have in the country, and how we get the finance I haven’t got the specifics of. The upgrading of infrastructure is a different argument..”

Later this week, Ireland are expected to play in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium against Belgium, before a later friendly against Lithuania will follow.

