Stephen Kenny issues update on Darren Randolph and James McCarthy’s international careers

Stephen Kenny has provided an interesting update.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has issued an interesting update regarding the international futures of Darren Randolph and James McCarthy.

Amid Ireland’s resurgence powered by youth, players like Randolph and McCarthy have fallen by the wayside to an extent, but Kenny has reassured them of their international futures.

While also struggling for game-time for their country, the experienced duo have also struggled for minutes at club-level.

And as a result, Kenny notes that both players do need to feature on a more regular basis to force their way back into the international reckoning.

Stephen Kenny on Darren Randolph and James McCarthy.

“No, nobody has opted out,” Kenny said when he was asked if any of his players retired from international action. “We don’t have huge numbers and we don’t want anyone opting out.

“Darren Randolph is capable of getting back playing at a good level for sure, he’s not old by goalkeeping terms at all, he’s still got plenty of football left in him.”

On McCarthy, Kenny added: “James has had a few games at Celtic but needs a run of games.

“But I wouldn’t like to rule anyone out. To the best of my knowledge there has been no retirements or anything like that.”

Darren Randolph and James McCarthy.

While both have struggled for minutes over the last 12 months, Kenny’s latest comments will come as a boost to the duo ahead of a vital 2022 for the Boys in Green.

While there is no World Cup in Qatar to look forward to, there is an opportunity for the two to catapult themselves back into contention at least.

Randolph is now arguably fourth-choice when it comes to Ireland duty, whereas McCarthy is on the fringes in a hotly-contested midfield battle.

But a strong opening to 2022 for both players could reopen doors in terms of their international prospects. Whether they get the opportunity to do just that remains to be seen, however.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: darren randolph, james mccarthy, stephen kenny