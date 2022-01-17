Stephen Glass claims Jamie McGrath is not able for ‘the pressure’ of playing for Aberdeen

This is quite the turn of events.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has claimed that Jamie McGrath is unable to handle ‘the pressure’ of playing for Aberdeen.

Glass’ unusual comments come just after it emerged that McGrath’s move to Aberdeen has been called off, with the Dons retracting their pre-contract offer for the Irish international.

It was widely speculated that McGrath was all but set to join the club at the end of his current deal with St Mirren. But that potential move is all but over following Glass’ comments.

“There is a pressure to be an Aberdeen player that is not for everybody..”

In recent months, McGrath has made senior competitive debut for Ireland against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, and has also led his club side St Mirren to some big performances at home.

But Glass claims that McGrath is unable to handle the pressure of playing for his side.

“Everybody we’re looking at, we want players that want to come and play for Aberdeen,” he said. “[To] see the profile that we can give them, see what the club offers, and seeing a game like tomorrow night and wanting to be a part of it.

“There is a pressure to be an Aberdeen player that is not for everybody.

“We will get the right people in that can help us.”

Jamie McGrath.

While McGrath’s potential move to Aberdeen is off the cards, that has not stopped other big clubs from looking at signing the Meathman.

The Scotsman have reported that both Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City are now interested in signing McGrath.

But for now, McGrath must dust himself off for a pivotal clash at the bottom of the Scottish top-flight with St Mirren against Dundee United, before then taking on Ayr United later this week in the Scottish Cup.

