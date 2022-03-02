Stephen Bradley has ‘no doubt’ Jack Byrne will return to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad

Jack Byrne is finding his form again.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has said that he has ‘no doubt’ that Jack Byrne will return to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad after a spell away.

While away from Rovers, Byrne struggled for form, and fitness, but is beginning to show glimpses of his true quality at Tallaght Stadium this season.

So far, games against UCD and Drogheda United have yielded six points for the Hoops, with Byrne playing a key role in both wins.

“Jack’s ability will take him there..”

And speaking after Rovers’ 3-1 win at home to Drogheda United on Monday night, Bradley revealed he has ‘no doubt’ that Byrne will return to the Irish international fold.

“He’s a top player, isn’t he?,” Bradley explained when speaking to LOI TV. “He’s shown that on a number of occasions, and I still think that he’s only getting back to his level. We have to remember that he hasn’t played competitively in a long time.

Gorgeous no-look pass from Jack Byrne 🤌🤌 He’s well and truly back ☘#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Rq0go7N5Ap — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 28, 2022

“It was good to get the 55 minutes out of him, and while he was on the pitch he was fantastic…”

In the game, Byrne provided an incredible assist for the Hoops’ opener, and also found the net with a typically brilliant strike.

With that in mind, and an Ireland squad set to be announced in the coming weeks for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, Bradley is confident that his star man can return to the international fold.

🎥 | @ShamrockRovers Head Coach Stephen Bradley on the 3-1 win over @DroghedaUnited “Delighted to bounce back from Friday with a win…”#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/inkEIPTTDK — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 1, 2022

“I’ve no doubt that he will be,” he added. “Jack’s ability will take him there. Right now, it’s about getting Jack on the pitch as much as possible because the more games he has, the sharper he will get in his body and mind.

“With that comes really good performances.”

Jack Byrne.

Bradley’s latest comments, however, are unlikely to come as any real surprise to Byrne, who himself has revealed that he is still in contact with Stephen Kenny.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Byrne revealed how an uplifting text from the Ireland boss has given him an added impetus to find his form once again.

And he will be hoping that he can continue to push on as the 2022 League of Ireland season hots up.

