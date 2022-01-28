St Patrick’s Athletic swoop for Premier League keeper on loan

A big move for the Saints.

FAI Cup holder St Patrick’s Athletic have unveiled the capture of West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan.

The England U20 international joins the Saints having just recently penned a new long-term deal with the Hammers, keeping him there until at least 2024.

Anang follows former Saints loanee Alfie Lewis in making a loan switch from the East London club to Inchicore, with Lewis winning an FAI Cup there last season.

Lewis, however, has moved on to pastures new, and is now with League One promotion chasers Plymouth Argyle.

St Patrick’s Athletic unveil signing of Premier League loanee.

But Anang’s arrival at the club plugs a gap of sorts within their goalkeeping department, following the departure of Vitezslav Jaros at the end of last season.

Jaros was on loan at the club from Liverpool, and has since moved on loan to Notts County in the Vanarama National League.

Our new arrival looked back on his hugely successful loan at @stpatsfc and covered several other topics after arriving at the Lane 🎥 — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) January 28, 2022

“It feels very good to be here,” Anang told the Saints’ media team. “I know St Pat’s is one of the biggest clubs in Ireland. And I’m really excited to be here.

“I heard about the interest a couple of weeks ago; and I spoke to Alfie Lewis, who I played with at West Ham. He loved his time in Ireland and said great things about St Pat’s.

“Having spoken to the club and found out about the league, it was a no brainer for me to come here.”

Joseph Anang.

Saints boss Tim Clancy also revealed his delight having completed a move for his new number one at the club.

𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝙉! Goalkeeper Joseph Anang has signed on loan from @WestHam 📝 The Ghanian born 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with League 2 Stevenage ⚽️ More on our website 👉 https://t.co/S8dPqsqcF7#StPatsFC #Saints2022 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bXvCb9MMdC — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) January 28, 2022

“We are delighted to get a goalkeeper the calibre of Joseph into the club,” he added. “He has huge potential & comes with excellent recommendations.

“Pat Jennings (Goalkeeper Coach) has had Joseph on the radar & to be able to secure his services is massive for us. We are all really looking forward to working with him.”

Anang’s arrival through the doors at Richmond Park comes at an important time for the club, who are counting down the days to their season opener away to Shelbourne on February 18th.

The game will be live on RTE 2 television, and will also see Damien Duff head into the League of Ireland dugout for the first time as new Shels boss.

You can follow our dedicated League of Ireland transfers page here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Joseph Anang, st patricks athletic