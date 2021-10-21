St Mirren keen not to let Jamie McGrath go without a fight

St Mirren are not going to let Jamie McGrath go without a fight.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has said that he, nor the club will let in-demand midfielder Jamie McGrath leave the club without a fight after they tabled a ‘record’ contract offer to the Ireland international.

McGrath’s future in Scotland has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with foiled moves to Hibs and Middlesbrough happening to the Co. Meath native.

While he missed out on potentially lucrative moves, McGrath has kept his head down for club and country, turning in some vey impressive performances in the meantime. As a result, St Mirren are no prepared to lose their man without a fight.

Jim Goodwin provides update on Jamie McGrath’s future at St Mirren.

While St Mirren would be very keen to keep hold of their prized asset, their manager, Goodwin, admits that the club must be realistic about their pulling power when it comes to retaining him at the club.

“We’re not at the stage where we are applying any pressure to Jamie,” Goodwin told Sky Sports. “We’ve put an offer in front of him that we feel is worthy of his performances.

🗣️ "We have to be realistic as a club to know that there is going to be some very big clubs in January coming in for Jamie." Jim Goodwin discusses Jamie McGrath's future after offering him a club-record contract. Do you think he'll stay at St Mirren? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZoIhqoxgNT — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 21, 2021

“We want Jamie to know that we really value him and that we are going to do all we can to keep him – but at the same time we’ve very realistic about the situation.

“Jamie is flying on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland. I think he’s got four or five caps to his name now and he’s a regular. We have to be realistic as a club to know there are going to be some very big clubs coming in for Jamie in January.”

McGrath free to leave St Mirren if the right offer comes in.

McGrath, however, is free to leave the club in January should he wish to, but Goodwin insists that the club were keen to show the former Dundalk midfielder how much they valued him with their latest contract offer.

“If he does decide to leave here in January, or the summer, we didn’t want him to leave not thinking we’d put up a fight and that’s where we are at the moment,” he added.

“We’ve put a very good offer on the table for him and Jamie is well within his rights to leave that sitting there for as long as he wants to see what other offers come in in January.

“I just felt it was important for us to show Jamie that we’re grateful for what he has given the club up until now and we’re desperate to keep him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie mcgrath, Jim Goodwin, st mirren