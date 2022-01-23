St Mirren admit Jamie McGrath’s future is ‘dragging on’ as English clubs lurk

The Jamie McGrath saga is rumbling on.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has admitted that Jamie McGrath’s transfer speculation is ‘dragging on’, as the Irish international reportedly nears his exit from the club.

McGrath, who has been linked with many clubs, is now expected to sign for Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough or Birmingham City – despite previous reports suggesting he was on the way to Aberdeen.

The ex-Dundalk man, however, was left out of St Mirren’s matchday squad again this weekend, as they ran out 2-0 winners away to Scottish second-tier side Ayr United.

Speaking after the game, Goodwin revealed that he is reluctant to bring him back into the Buddies’ starting XI for now, as speculation continues to mount over his future at the club.

“It’s dragging on a bit that one. Jamie is still a St Mirren player,” he said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun. “I just felt it was right to keep him away from it today and go with the squad that did so well at Tannadice the other night.

“If something happens in the coming days then so be it.

“We’re cracking on with the boys that we’ve got who are committed to what we’re trying to do here.”

While McGrath’s immediate future at the club is unclear, it appears likely that he will move on in this transfer window.

As mentioned, both Wigan and Middlesbrough are now in for the Irish international, while Birmingham City have also been linked with a swoop for him.

Despite that, his current boss, Goodwin, has questioned the advice McGrath is getting from those around him.

“I think he is being badly advised,” Goodwin said a few days ago. “There is nothing to suggest that Jamie isn’t going to be a St Mirren player when the window shuts..”

For now, at least, McGrath does have a Scottish Premiership game for St Mirren at home to Aberdeen to prepare for on Tuesday night, unless a move happens before then.

