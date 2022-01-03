Antonio Conte reveals fears of another Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs

Another Covid-19 crisis awaits at Spurs.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has confirmed that his side are set to grapple with another Covid-19 outbreak within their squad, ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Spurs head to Stamford Bridge for the first-leg of the tie in fine form, but Conte has revealed that their preparations have taken a hit.

The former Inter Milan, and Chelsea boss confirmed that his side have a few suspected cases within their first-team squad again, threatening to derail their hopes of silverware.

Antonio Conte on Spurs’ Covid-19 issues.

“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid. Yeah, players.

“We didn’t do this [name them] in the past and we will continue to do this in the same way.

“We are not 100% sure they will miss the game.”

While not sure of who he will have available to him on Wednesday evening, Conte will be hoping that his side can stun the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Under his stewardship so far, Conte’s Spurs have catapulted themselves back into the top-four race, breathing down the necks of Arsenal and West Ham.

They are now ahead of Manchester United in the league table, having played the same amount of games as the Red Devils this season.

Conte’s side, however, are out of European competition, despite their intent to be re-instated into the Europa Conference League.

Spurs, of course, head into Wednesday’s clash against their bitter London rivals off the back of a late, late win away to Watford on Saturday.

Davinson Sanchez’s late winner was enough to seal the deal, as Conte’s re-invigorated side breathed new fire into their top-four ambitions.

Kick-off on Wednesday night is at 7.45pm.

