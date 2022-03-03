Southampton boss ‘proud’ of rising stars as Will Smallbone impresses

Will Smallbone enjoyed a positive night.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaped praise on Ireland U21 star Will Smallbone, after the promising Irish star impressed in the Saints’ FA Cup win at home to West Ham.

Hasenhuttl, who has been tipped with big managerial moves in the past, got his much-changed side to fire against a West Ham side who, however, failed to do so.

And speaking after the game, the German boss revealed just how impressed he was by his side, with Smallbone to the centre of his thoughts.

“I must say I’m very proud of what the guys did..”

“Yeah, we have to look on everybody, not young or older,” Hasenhuttl said, when he was quizzed on Smallbone’s return, as quoted by the Daily Echo.

“Longy needs game time, same like Will. We had Will on the weekend in the B team, playing 60 minutes.

“It was important for me that he gets the game time there, and now, today started and I think he did a good job and this is why it is important to when you come in a team where the alternatives are there, then it’s always easier.”

He added: “Today we had a lot of changes so it was a little bit hard in the beginning to find the rhythm, but in the end, I must say I’m very proud of what the guys did today.”

Into the next round 😃 Have missed playing at St Mary’s 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/WixbfXyKlH — Will Smallbone (@WSmallbone) March 2, 2022

Will Smallbone.

Smallbone’s return, however, comes at a time in which he has just completed his return to full fitness.

Almost two years ago, Smallbone’s career suffered a major setback, as he suffered a horrific ACL tear when making his initial impact at St Mary’s.

But he is beginning to show signs that he can reach those levels again, with Shay Given giving him appropriate praise.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League, southampton, Will Smallbone