Sligo Rovers set to become the 10th team in the Women’s National League

Some big news in the Women’s National League this morning.

The Women’s National League (WNL) is set to expand to 10 teams ahead of the 2022 season, with Sligo Rovers being admitted into the league.

The Bit O’Red have been part of the WNL’s underage set-up in preparation for their step into senior football in recent years, culminating in today’s announcement.

As a result, Rovers will now become the first team from the North-West to play in the league in a senior capacity, joining top-flight rivals Shelbourne and Bohemians with a team in the league.

Sligo Rovers enter the Women’s National League.

“This is a hugely significant development for Sligo Rovers,” Tommy Higgins said after his club were added into the league.

“It completes the pathway for our academy female teams and gives them the same opportunities as their male counterparts which is so important.

“We have been conscious that a club of our stature – which represents the north-west in senior football – have not been competing at senior level and as a result prioritised our entry into the WNL as quickly as possible.

Sligo Rovers have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League from the 2022 season onwards. 🔴 Matches to be played in the Showgrounds

⚪️Women’s committee to be amalgamated into overall club’s committee Read more: https://t.co/lPCENjsJ29 #bitored pic.twitter.com/iWG6EQiCUh — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 10, 2021

“This development also complements the great work been done by the local Sligo-Leitrim clubs in growing the number of girls playing football and help participation levels.

“Today is the beginning of a new and exciting time for female football in the region. I’d like to thank IT Sligo for their ongoing support of football and helping us take this seismic step.”

Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers, as a result of entering the league, will play their home games at the Showgrounds, with the women’s and men’s set-up coming together.

In other news in the WNL, Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United will join the WNL U19 league, with the Hoops eyeing a team in senior football shortly.

In the U17 league, Dundalk and Cobh Ramblers have also been given the green light to join the league.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Sligo Rovers, Women's national league