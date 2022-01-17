Premier League giants Man City eye swoop for Irish teenager

An interesting update.

Ireland U19 international Sinclair Armstrong has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester City, according to a report in GOAL on Monday morning.

Armstrong, formerly of Shamrock Rovers, has impressed since joining QPR’s academy, and is starting to raise the eyebrows of many Premier League sides.

Alongside Manchester City, it is understood that Southampton and Brentford are also keen on the striker. Celtic and Hoffenheim are also seen as long-standing admirers of the forward.

Armstrong spent the first-half of the 2021/22 English league season on loan at non-league outfit Torquay United, where he impressed suitably.

That spell with Torquay was not his first in senior football, however, with the teenager previously playing for Shamrock Rovers first-team during his time at home.

He made his first-team debut with the Hoops in 2018 when he was just 15, in an FAI Cup defeat to then First Division side Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park.

Most recently, Armstrong made the bench for QPR for the first time in an FA Cup clash against Rotherham United at Loftus Road.

Rangers went on to win that game on penalties, with Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene missing the decisive spot-kick.

Premier League clubs circle.

But while he was at Shamrock Rovers, he also played for their Shamrock Rovers II side in the 2020 League of Ireland season.

While playing for the Hoops’ second-string, the teenager continued to impress, and earned himself a move to QPR off the back of it.

Since then, Armstrong has been playing with QPR’s U23s side, and has continued to impress at youth level for the club before going on loan.

The goals from Ireland U19s 3-2 victory over Montenegro today 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Sinclair Armstrong (Torquay on loan from QPR) and Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers) on target 🎯#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/BoKWzMpncB — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 10, 2021

He was, however, recalled from his loan at Torquay at the start of the January window; and it has since emerged that City are monitoring the striker.

According to the report on GOAL, City are reported to be looking at sending him on loan at one of their feeder clubs should they sign him, before they throw him into their first-team environment.

