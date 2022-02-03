Sunderland issued with stark Roy Keane warning

Simon Jordan does not rate Roy Keane.

Former Premier League chairman Simon Jordan has issued Sunderland with a hands-off warning to re-appoint Roy Keane as manager at the Stadium of Light.

Jordan, who has taken aim at Keane in the past, is concerned that the Corkman is a ‘one-trick pony’ in regards to his management style.

And while revealing his deep-rooted fears for the Black Cats should they appoint Keane, he also likened the ex-Ireland assistant boss to former Palace boss Ian Dowie.

Simon Jordan on Roy Keane: “I think if you look at his management record, it isn’t great..”

“I think if you look at his management record, it isn’t great,” the ex-Crystal Palace chairman said on talkSPORT. “It was a bit of a disaster at Ipswich [for him].

“He had a really good record in the first season where he took Sunderland to the Premier League. He did something similar to what Ian Dowie did at Palace, taking them from third or fourth bottom in the Championship to promotion in the same season.

"There is no reason to look at Roy Keane besides the fact that he's Roy Keane!" "All we have seen is confrontation from him. I'm not sure that this is the answer!" Simon Jordan questions Roy Keane to become the next #SAFC boss

“Ian Dowie did the same thing at Palace. But he proved to be a bit of a one-trick pony. And I think in that instance, so did Roy because I think the following season they weren’t great.

“If my recollection is, right, I think Ipswich was just a disaster. He puts it down to being sold, a pup and, and ultimately, Marcus Evans said, one thing at one stage and did a completely different thing.”

Roy Keane.

Should Keane take charge of Sunderland, he would return to the club who are now languishing in League One.

And while the prospect of promotion is still looking strong, Jordan is worried that Keane’s persona in front of the TV cameras may come back to bite the Wearsiders.

“I worry for this one, I’m not sure this is the answer,” he added.

“But that might just be because I’ve got this idea of Roy being a pantomime villain on television, taking a certain stance, because it separates him from the other pundits. And perhaps, he could do the same thing in the dugout..

“You take all factors into account. He can say what he wants on Sky. But that is part and parcel of the body of evidence.”

