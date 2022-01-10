Shrewsbury Town condemn ‘vile’ chanting from fans before FA Cup defeat to Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town have issued a statement.

League One side Shrewsbury Town have issued a statement, condemning the ‘vile’ and ‘offensive’ chanting from their fans before their FA Cup defeat away to Liverpool.

Shrewsbury took the lead at Anfield before they were eventually blown away by the Reds’ star power as the game moved on in the second half.

But after the game, videos emerged on social media condemning what was being chanted from the away support while they were on Merseyside.

“Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled..”

And in a statement issued this morning, the club confirmed that they are investigating the matter urgently.

“Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our ‘supporters’ yesterday,” the statement read.

“These people do not represent our Club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will, in turn, liaise with Merseyside Police.

“If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the Club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the Police authorities.”

Shrewsbury Town.

The club were not the only ones to call out the chants from the away support, however.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne also hit out at his own supporters for their ‘shocking’ abuse of the Hillsborough tragedy.

“As for these Shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves,” wrote Burgoyne.

As for these shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves. Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutley shocking! Out them and ban them for life! https://t.co/DiJJsyB1eU — Harry Burgoyne (@BurgoyneH1) January 9, 2022

“Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutely shocking! Out them and ban them for life!”

The club have confirmed that they are liaising with authorities, and an investigation will follow.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Liverpool, Shrewsbury Town