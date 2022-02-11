Shelbourne teenager earns first Ireland call-up

A huge moment for Abbie Larkin.

16-year-old Shelbourne star Abbie Larkin has been called up to the Vera Pauw’s Ireland side for the first time, ahead of the Pinatar Cup campaign set to begin next week.

The Girls in Green head into the competition off the back of a morale-boosting 11-0 win at home to Georgia in their last outing.

Pauw has also been able to recall Megan Campbell to the fold after a recent spell away from the side, with big-name players such as Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan also named.

CONFIRMED | WNT 🇮🇪 Squad 🟢 27 players selected for Pinatar Cup Games set for Feb 16, 19 & 22 🟢 First call-up for Abbie Larkin#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/CAkq6iiKG9 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 11, 2022

Ireland begin their Pinatar Cup campaign on Wednesday February 16th, taking on Poland in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Vera Pauw calls up Abbie Larkin.

But the most notable name to be called up to the fold is Larkin, who will be looking to add her worth to an ever-improving squad.

The teenager recently won the Women’s National League with the Reds, with Noel King’s side sealing the title with a dramatic final day win.

Huge congratulations to 16-year-old Shels star Abbie Larkin on her first call up the Ireland Senior WNT ahead of the Pinatar Cup. Another call up for @jessziu7 too ❤️🤍#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/8UdjOAGqxz — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 11, 2022

Larkin, however, was called up to the Ireland squad alongside her fellow Shels teammate Jess Ziu.

Former Reds Ciara Grant, Jamie Finn, Isibeal Atkinson and Leanne Kiernan have also been called up to Pauw’s latest squad.

There is also further Women’s National League talent within the squad, with Aine O’Gorman, Eve Badana and Savannah McCarthy all earning call-ups.

Ireland.

In terms of Ireland’s Pinatar Cup campaign, they begin it on February 16th against Poland, before further games follow on the 19th, and 22nd.

But in terms of the bigger picture for 2022, the Girls in Green have their sights firmly set on qualification for the World Cup.

And at the moment, Ireland’s fate is in their own hands, with an away win against Finland giving them a great platform to go on and achieve their goals.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Abbie Larkin, Ireland wnt