Shelbourne secure major US-based investment

A big boost for Shelbourne.

Newly-promoted League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne have confirmed significant investment from US-based investors, just days into the new season.

The Reds began their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 defeat on the opening night, losing to Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic at a sold-out Tolka Park.

But news of this reported seven-figure investment comes at a time when the club have confirmed their intention to purchase Tolka Park, potentially saving the ground from being consigned to history.

“Shelbourne FC has secured significant equity investment..”

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Drumcondra club confirmed that ‘significant equity investment’ from Closebreak Ltd. has been secured.

“Shelbourne FC has secured significant equity investment from Closebreak Ltd,” it read.

“Closebreak shareholders include existing US based Board member Chris Farrell, leading Irish businessman Joe Devine and a group of prominent American professionals working in finance, media and law.

“These include Steve Silver and Gavin Baiera, who are both Senior Managing Directors with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Justin Breen, Head of Leverage Finance at Proskauer Rose.

“As a result of the investment Joe Devine has joined the Board and Gavin Baiera becomes a Board Observer.

“The investment will support the achievement of Shelbourne’s strategic vision and the implementation of our five-year plan.

“The majority control of the Club remains with the existing shareholders who include Brian McGovern, Ricky Walsh, Mickey O’Rourke, Andrew Doyle and the SMT Trust.”

Also speaking on the news was Shels chairman Andrew Doyle, who acquired the club in 2018.

“This is a very welcome investment which brings finance and new skill sets to Shels and which validates the ambitious plans we have set out for the Club,” he said.

“Our goal is to have a positive impact on Irish football, in both sporting and social terms and we are making good progress.”

Shels return to league action on Friday evening, as they make the visit to top-flight rivals Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

