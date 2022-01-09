Shay Given knows a thing or two about goalkeepers.

Former Ireland international goalkeeper Shay Given has weighed in on the Gavin Bazunu versus Caoimhin Kelleher debate, hinting that the on-loan Manchester City man has the edge at the moment.

Given, who was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town, was talking about Kelleher when he was asked for his take on who he sees as the better of the two.

And while he was diplomatic at first, he hinted that Bazunu has the edge.

“Gavin is in control..”

“I think the countries absolutely blessed with the goalkeepers we have at the minute,” Given said. “If we had that in every other position, we would would be absolutely buzzing.

“But coming back to Gavin, he’s in control. He’s got the jersey and rightly so, he’s playing absolutely brilliant for Ireland and for Portsmouth.

“Just looking at it this morning, he has 50 club games under his belt, and he’s only 19 years of age.

“At the same time and you then look at Kelleher, obviously, who we’re going to see today. He has 10 or 11 games at 23. He is four years older.

“I always felt that every year and every game that I missed, I could never get that back. I’ll tell you, it’s a short career and, you know, it goes in a flash.

“Kelleher will want to play, I’m sure he will.”

And while Bazunu may have the edge for now, Kelleher does have the advantage of having some Premier League experience under his belt at least.

Just last week, the Corkman played a key role in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Chelsea, denying Christian Pulisic a winner late on for the Blues.

