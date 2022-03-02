Shay Given impressed with ‘clever’ Ireland U21 in Southampton’s FA Cup win

Shay Given was very impressed.

Former Irish international Shay Given revealed how impressed he was by Ireland U21 Will Smallbone, with the talented Southampton continuing his impressive return to form from a career-threatening injury.

Having made the breakthrough at St Mary’s, Smallbone’s early rise was cut short by injury, with an ACL tear setting him back considerably at the club.

But he has battled back to retake his place in the first-team set-up at the Saints, with Given, and former Celtic star John Hartson hailing the youngster on Premier Sports.

“We spoke about him off air and I thought he looked really comfortable..”

Given and Hartson revealed just how impressed they were with him after Southampton’s FA Cup win at home to West Ham, despite opting to play a second-string side.

“I was really impressed with him,” Given said. “We spoke about him off air and I thought he looked really comfortable. He picked up really good pockets in advanced areas..

“He came off after 80 minutes but he hasn’t played much football recently.. I was really impressed.”

Hartson then added: “He’s a good size and looks a good athlete. He got forward all night, and I thought his passing was good, he didn’t just hit the ball into the box..

“He actually picked people out which is a good sign for a young player like him.

“He looked strong-willed and minded to come back from that injury, a career-threatening one..

“That’s obviously good to see, and he’s clearly worked very hard to get back and he’s got his reward, playing in such a huge game for Southampton.”

For Smallbone, however, he will be very pleased with his latest contributions for the Saints.

And it will be his club form that he will be hoping to use to his advantage on the international fold, as he looks to force his way into Stephen Kenny’s plans sooner rather than later.

But for now, he must remain focused on his club form, with the Saints going strong in the FA Cup, and Premier League.

