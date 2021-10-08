Shay Given defends Callum Robinson’s vaccine stance

Shay Given has defended Callum Robinson’s decision not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Former Ireland international Shay Given has defended Callum Robinson’s decision not to take the Covid-19 vaccine amid its controversy earlier this week.

Robinson has come in for heavy criticism given his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine, but Given has swooped in to defend the Irish international.

The Boys in Green take on Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday evening as Stephen Kenny’s side search for their first competitive win under their boss.

Shay Given defends Callum Robinson.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Given offered his take on Robinson’s choice to opt against taking the vaccine. “People should be open to free choice,” he began.

“It nearly feels like a bullying campaign if somebody says they’ve not had it, or had it – it’s like the elephant in the room.

🗣"Everyone has that choice." Callum Robinson has revealed he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID 19. pic.twitter.com/jc3DldzBsk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 6, 2021

“I think everyone’s health is their own decision and shouldn’t be governed by the Taoiseach, or in England the Prime Minister. You should make your own choice and Callum spoke openly and made his own choice.

“I don’t think he should be getting any stick for that. It’s his body, it’s his life. He feels like he’s in a better position if he doesn’t get it and he’s less at risk, that’s his choice.”

Given feels personal choice is paramount for Callum Robinson.

Robinson has also been praised for speaking out against the issue by Given who said the forward’s choice must be made on his own.

“It’s no one’s business if he’s taken the vaccination, or medicine for something else,” he added.

“It’s his body. There’s a line that you have to be careful that you don’t cross. People’s medical history is their own. That’s why there’s a privacy law when you’re talking to doctors and nurses. That should be private information.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Callum Robinson, Covid vaccine, shay given