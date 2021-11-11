Shane Duffy hails Stephen Kenny for bringing Ireland in the right direction

Shane Duffy is backing his manager, Stephen Kenny.

Shane Duffy has offered a ringing endorsement to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny as the Boys in Green continued their resurgence on Thursday night.

Ireland were held to a scoreless draw by the Portuguese in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium – with a late goal being ruled for a supposed foul on Rui Patricio by Will Keane.

The result, however, is Ireland’s third clean sheet in a row, and Kenny’s side have now lost just once in nine games.

Shane Duffy on Stephen Kenny.

“I love playing with Stephen [Kenny],” Duffy said during his post-match press conference. “Listen, he had a tough start with Covid and players being ruled out. Results weren’t going our way.

“If you don’t think we’re going in a positive way, you’re writing the wrong stuff. For me, I think it’s obvious we love playing under Stephen and we’re all fighting for him.”#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/93Bl2f52Rx — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 11, 2021

“But listen, if you don’t think we are going in the right way you are writing the wrong stuff. We’re all in the right direction, with the football we are playing and the fans are excited.

“I think its obvious that we love playing under him. There is so much fight for the manager and every single one of us in there is fighting for him in there.”

Shane Duffy.

Since his Celtic nightmare came to an end, Duffy has been a revelation for the Boys in Green – turning in several impressive displays since June.

And his apparent disappointment after a draw against Portugal shows how far he, and his teammates have comesince their Luxembourg nightmare in March.

“There was a little bit of disappointment [after the game], we weren’t ecstatic. But it shows how far we have come as a team.

“I play my best when I’m not really thinking. At the moment I was in a tight situation so I just tried it. If it was this time last year I probably wouldn’t have tried it.

“When the new manager came in we wanted to start something new. I think the future is bright for the country.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland v portugal, shane duffy, stephen kenny