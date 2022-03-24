Shane Duffy claims Ireland U21 starlet Evan Ferguson has a ‘massive future’

Another insight into Evan Ferguson.

Ireland international Shane Duffy has revealed how impressed he has been by Ireland U21 starlet Evan Ferguson.

Duffy and the aforementioned Ferguson are teammates at club level with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, although they have yet to regularly feature alongside each other in competitive action.

Ferguson, however, is in training with the Seagulls’ first-team on a regular basis, alongside Duffy.

“Evan is now in with us full-time and I’ve already seen a big difference in him in the five months already..”

And speaking ahead of the upcoming games against Belgium and Lithuania, Duffy has revealed how impressed he has been by the ex-Bohemians starlet thus far.

So far, Ferguson has featured in the FA Cup, and Carabao Cup for the Seagulls this season, and is hopeful that he can push on at the Amex Stadium.

“He’s a great lad,” Duffy said. “He has really impressed me and the lads [at Brighton]. Evan is now in with us full-time and I’ve already seen a big difference in him in the five months already.

“He’s been in with us every day, and he is a big strong boy. Sometimes I forget that he is only 17, and he is in training with us every day. It’s exciting for us, and Ireland.

“We just have to be a little bit patient with him and let him develop. But for me, the kind of character he is, he has a massive future. I’d just say, wait, and be patient with him, and let him come through when he is ready.”

Shane Duffy.

But from a personal point of view for Duffy, this weekend marks his return to the Ireland set-up after a few months since the Luxembourg and Portugal games.

In that time, Stephen Kenny put pen to paper on a new deal, and he is pleased that the ex-Dundalk boss was able to commit to another two years as Ireland boss.

“From the players view, I don’t think it was a massive issue,” Duffy said on the contract talk that dominated discussion last year.

“We had full belief that he was the right man for the job, well I did anyway. It’s nice that it is behind us and we can move forward.

“The aim is to get to the Euros and that’s our end goal. We’ve got a plan in place now to do it, so it’s up to us now. It’s exciting, and we all believe in Stephen.

“I think the progression we have made over the last two years has been there for everyone to see. It’s really exciting and I am fully backing that Stephen is still here. I think I can say that speaking for the whole squad.”

