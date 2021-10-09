Shane Duffy pokes fun at his time at Celtic with James McClean.

At least Shane Duffy sees the funny side of his time at Celtic..

Shane Duffy has poked fun at his own time at Celtic with his Ireland teammate James McClean while on international duty with the Boys in Green.

Duffy endured a nightmare spell at Celtic, but he has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion under Graham Potter.

Despite having a nightmare stint in Glasgow, the Co. Derry born defender has at least found the funny side of his stint in the Scottish top-flight with his boyhood club.

James McClean has long been touted as a potential signing, although, it appears that his chances of playing for the Bhoys are slimming in each passing season.

McClean recently joined League One side Wigan Athletic after a dismal end to his time at Stoke City under former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

With all of that in mind, Duffy took to Instagram in the lead up to the Azerbaijan game to let McClean know that Celtic no longer want any more ‘Derry boys’, jokingly of course.

Duffy’s stint at Celtic Park was beset by personal hardships, but he has come through that to re-establish himself as a Premier League level defender.

McClean and Shane Duffy close friends.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland seem to have cultivated a great team spirit under his stewardship, and it is no different when it comes to Shane Duffy and James McClean.

Speaking earlier this week, McClean lavished praise on his Ireland teammate, and close personal friend.

“Shane is back to the player we all know he is after coming through the other side of such a difficult period,” he said.

“It’s absolutely incredible to see and I have so much admiration for him because he’s an inspiration.”

