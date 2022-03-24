Shane Duffy backs Caoimhin Kelleher to shine after Gavin Bazunu setback

Shane Duffy has heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland international Shane Duffy has backed Caoimhin Kelleher to shine, amid Gavin Bazunu’s withdrawal from Stephen Kenny’s squad today.

Kelleher and Bazunu were likely to be battling it out for both friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, after the withdrawal of Mark Travers on Wednesday evening.

But Bazunu has also been ruled out, leaving the Liverpool shot-stopper as the last-man standing to an extent.

Squad Update | Max O'Leary called up for Belgium and Lithuania matches 🇮🇪 The @BristolCity goalkeeper joins the squad ahead of training today as Gavin Bazunu withdraws through illness

“We’re a bit lucky in that position..”

With Travers and Bazunu dropping out, James Talbot and Max O’Leary have come in, although they are unlikely to unseat Kelleher.

“We’ve got three [keepers] in now,” Duffy explained. “The two lads who have come in.. Everyone needs a bit of luck, and that’s what they’ve got that.

“We trust them as well, and Caoimhin [Kelleher] is in a good position now.

“Gavin [Bazunu] has been unbelievable for us, and he’s going to be a miss. But football is about taking your chances now. Caoimhin coming in, and hopefully he does what he does for Liverpool.

“We’re a bit lucky in that position.”

From a personal point of view, however, Duffy has enjoyed a relatively successful 2021/22 season, although there have been one or two setbacks along the way. “(I’ve had) A good start to the season and then a little bit of a slow start after Christmas with Covid,” he said. “I had ankle surgery over Christmas, so I’m trying to get back to fitness but I’m feeling good, feeling sharp and happy to be playing football again regularly.” That setback, however, could have raised another Celtic-type downward spiral, but that has not been the case, with the Derry native, putting that down to his mental strength. “Good family, good friends, good people around you who pick you up when you’re down,” he explained what helps him through dips. “I think if you speak to the majority of footballers, there’s low points in your career and that was mine and you’ve just got to have the mental strength to come out of it and bounce back and believe in your ability. “That’s what I’ve done, I’ve knuckled down and I’ve got a smile back on my face, I’m enjoying it again. So that’s it, there’s no secret there, I’m just back being happy.”

