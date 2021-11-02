Sergio Aguero ruled out for three months after suffering chest pains

A huge blow for Barcelona.

La Liga giants Barcelona have confirmed that Argentine forward Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for three months after undergoing tests during the weekend.

Aguero was forced off in Barca’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday, citing ‘chest pains’, and he was immediately brought to hospital after complaining of those symptoms.

The club have since confirmed that the former Man City striker will miss the next three months of action, pending the success of his treatment.

This news will come as a blow to Barca, and their interim manager Sergi Barjuan who are preparing for a vital Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday evening.

Barca are 9th in La Liga after a poor start to the season, and have already parted ways with their manager Ronald Koeman. They are also 3rd in their Champions League group after an indifferent start.

Confirming the news about Aguero, the club said: “The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada.

LATEST NEWS | Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/My9xWpm6I4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2021

“He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

“The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alaves game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho.”

After being admitted to hospital, Aguero received many messages of goodwill and support.

And he has thanked those who have passed on their best wishes to him in his recovery, including former Man City teammate Raheem Sterling.

Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/bjKztuzWTA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 31, 2021

“I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process,” he said. “I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today.”

