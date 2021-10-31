Sergio Aguero brought to hospital with chest pains during Barcelona’s La Liga draw

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has been brought to hospital.

Former Man City and Argentinian forward Sergio Aguero has been brought to hospital after suffering chest pains in the first-half of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday night.

Aguero was replaced by Barcelona at half-time by Philippe Coutinho and was rushed to hospital for a ‘cardiologic analysis’ as their wretched start to the 2021/22 season continued.

To compound their misery, defender Gerard Pique was forced off in the second-half as their injury list mounts ahead of another important Champions League game midweek.

In a statement issued by Barcelona, the club confirmed that their recent Premier League signing was brought to hospital after feeling chest pains.

“Sergio Agüero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at half time and then taken to hospital for a cardiologic analysis,” the club said.

𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | @aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam pic.twitter.com/7du9VIz5zO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2021

“In the second half, Gerard Piqué pulled the soleus muscle in his right calf and will need tests to determine the full extent of the injury. Clement Lenglet took his place for the rest of the game.

“These are busy times in the FC Barcelona treatment room. Sergi Barjuan was already working with limited numbers for today’s game, with all of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembélé, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati unavailable for selection.”

Aguero and Pique’s injuries come at a time when Barca are continuing their search for a new first-team manager after the departure of Ronald Koeman earlier this week.

Xavi, a Champions League winner with the club, is expected to take over – with Barca B boss Sergi Barjuan overseeing first-team affairs at the moment on an interim basis.

Barca are 9th in La Liga and are in the midst of a winless domestic run that has seen defeats come against Real Madrid and Ray Vallecano.

