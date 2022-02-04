Senegal v Egypt: How to watch the African Cup of Nations final in Ireland

The African Cup of Nations final is set to take place on Sunday.

Mo Salah will be hoping to secure another African Cup of Nations trophy for his native Egypt, as they take on Senegal in the Cameroon decider.

Egypt reached the final by virtue of a rather drab semi-final win against the hosts, Cameroon, in the semi-final.

Senegal, on the other hand, ran out 3-1 winners against Burkina Faso in their last-four showdown, with Sadio Mane making sure of the win late on against their African rivals.

Heartbreak for the hosts as Clinton Njié misses the decisive penalty to send Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations final to face Senegal! 😮 pic.twitter.com/ehS2NP4aZi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 3, 2022

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the AFCON decider, with Mo Salah’s Egypt looking for another continental crown v Senegal.

Senegal v Egypt.

Heading into Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final, Senegal will be hoping to end their long wait for an AFCON trophy, having lost on their last two final appearances.

Most recently, they were edged by Algeria in the 2019 finale, losing out by a single goal in Cairo.

But they come into Sunday’s game as a team in-form, with Sadio Mane and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in imperious form thus far.

Egypt, on the other are one of the most successful African nations in terms of success, and they will be hoping to add to their list of honours on Sunday night.

Having seen off Cameroon in their semi-final clash, Egypt will be hoping to latch on the momentum of dumping the hosts out of the competition.

But they have flattered to deceive at times in the competition, edging past Morocco and Ivory Coast, with the latter being another penalty shootout win.

What TV channel can I watch the Senegal v Egypt match on?

Senegal v Egypt will be broadcast on BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix.

Build-up will begin on Sky at 6.30pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in time for a 7pm kick-off.

Senegal will face Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after Egypt knockout hosts Cameroon on penalties! 🏆 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 3, 2022

If you do not have Sky, or prefer watching on the BBC, BBC Three will begin their broadcast at 7pm, just in time for kick-off.

Team news.

Team news for the African Cup of Nations final will emerge in due course.

