Recent Sean Dyche comments may open door for Nathan Collins at Burnley as defender nears exit

A possible opportunity for Nathan Collins.

James Tarkowski has been linked with a move to Newcastle United from Burnley (again), potentially opening up the door for Nathan Collins to pounce at Turf Moor.

Despite some impressive showings, Collins has often struggled to nail down a regular first-team starting place for Sean Dyche’s side.

But in light of Newcastle’s apparent interest in Tarkowski, an English international, Collins may be set to benefit at the Premier League relegation battlers.

Nathan Collins may benefit from possible James Tarkowski exit.

Since joining from Stoke City in the summer, Collins has made just five Premier League appearances for the Clarets, with each of those being starts.

And while not doing an awful lot wrong in those games, he has found it difficult to break up Burnley’s established centre-back pairing of Ben Mee and Tarkowski.

But with Tarkowski nudging towards the exit door in Lancashire, Collins looks well-placed to take his opportunity.

Speaking after his side’s scoreless draw away to Arsenal, Dyche was asked about the possibility of losing more players, such as Tarkowski, in this window.

“We’ll see,” Dyche said. “I wasn’t expecting [Chris] Wood to leave the building, but he did. There wasn’t an awful we could have done in that situation after they activated his release clause.

“But we’ll see what the market brings. It’s not that easy, and there’s diligence that needs to be looked at.

🗣 “I wasn’t expecting Woody to leave the building but he did.” Sean Dyche can’t rule out any departures at Burnley with the likes of James Tarkowski being linked to Newcastle pic.twitter.com/qwTeup5t9b — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 24, 2022

“There’s a lot of people working very hard behind the scenes. I’ve never mentioned [losing big players], but we want to build a team, not lose a team. But it is the market, it is what it is.”

Nathan Collins at Burnley.

And while there seems to have been no official approach made for Tarkowski just yet, there is little to suggest that Newcastle will not try and swoop for the Burnley defender.

Should they do so, it would open an avenue for Collins to make his mark in the Premier League, just like Andrew Omobamidele has done so with Norwich City at times this season.

While it remains an outside possibility, for now, Collins has all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and should Tarkowski move on in the next couple of days, he will surely be the one to benefit the most in doing so.

That’s if Burnley opt not to dip into the market themselves, however.

