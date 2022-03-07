‘I feel sorry for him’ – Seamus Coleman slammed as Everton crumble away to Spurs

A night to forget for Everton, and Seamus Coleman.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman endured an evening to forget for Everton, as the Toffees succumbed to a wretched defeat on the road away to Spurs.

Trailing 3-0 at the break, Frank Lampard’s side collapsed to a 5-0 beating, with Coleman’s defensive frailties laid bare in front of a home crowd that watched on as Harry Kane continued to break Premier League records.

But Coleman came in for plenty of flak, with his defending for the opening goal earning plenty of criticism.

“This back-four is a Championship back-four..”

“This back-four is a Championship back-four,” Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports at half-time during the game. “There is absolutely no doubt about that whatsoever.

“Seamus Coleman, I actually feel sorry for him. He’s been a great full-back for Everton but this has happened him far too often. People are just running in behind him..

🗣 “This back four is a Championship back four.”@Carra23 believes the Everton defence are not “too good to go down” pic.twitter.com/ID7foC3jvv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

“That goes back to Everton’s recruitment that Seamus Coleman is still playing now. If you look at Mason Holgate, he needs to cover Seamus Coleman. He needs help!

“Holgate doesn’t get across quick enough..”

Spurs v Everton.

And while the game ended 5-0, it could have ended up being whole lot worse for Everton.

Early second-half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Kane raised fears of an even bigger mauling, but in truth, it was already one by then.

And results like Monday evening’s are going to do little increase confidence that they can turn things around, with tough fixtures coming up for Everton.

Next up, Everton take on Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with a 2pm kick-off at Goodison Park. On Thursday week, however, they take on relegation foes Newcastle, in a game that may decide the fate of their season already.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, jamie carragher, Premier League, Seamus Coleman