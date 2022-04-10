Seamus Coleman rises tall amid cheap pot-shots

Seamus Coleman remains a key man for Everton.

By no means has Seamus Coleman enjoyed a good season for Everton, and there is a good reason he and his side have endured a dismal year.

It has been a number of years in the making, with the blue half of Merseyside finally realising the mess they are in, from a results standpoint at least.

Rightly, or wrongly, most, if not all of the Everton players have come in for heavy flak. Coleman, however, has shouldered a lot of it.

🗣 “This back four is a Championship back four.”@Carra23 believes the Everton defence are not “too good to go down” pic.twitter.com/ID7foC3jvv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

Yes, it does come with the territory to an extent, but it is easy, cheap, and needless all the same.

If anything, he has been one of their better performers, especially when you consider the defensive failings of Michael Keane, for example.

On Wednesday night, Everton sunk to their lowest point of the season when they lost to Burnley at Turf Moor, and worse could arrive yet, in truth, with the threat of relegation still looming.

But the difference from that defeat at Turf Moor, and the resulting win at Goodison Park at home to Manchester United was staggering.

Whether it was the home crowd or not, Everton rose to the challenge on the pitch, and it is no surprise they did, when Coleman returned.

Coleman’s struggles.

The Ireland skipper, however, has been exposed on several occasions this year.

Defeats to Liverpool, Tottenham, and Norwich City all bore witness to that, although he has not been helped by his teammates this season.

Prior to the win at home to Manchester United, Jordan Pickford revealed that he, and his teammates need to be ‘more like’ Coleman in terms of their leadership qualities on the pitch.

And based off this season, and the last few, it is hard to argue with him.

Everton are sorely lacking leaders, and Coleman is one of the few they can truly call upon in that sense.

The former Sligo Rovers defender is one of a dying breed in terms of loyalty in professional football, where dishonesty reigns supreme for the most part.

Seamus Coleman.

In a relegation fight, that characteristic, and quality is priceless, as Frank Lampard found out on Saturday afternoon.

He may not have grabbed a goal, or provided an assist, but most importantly he played with a commitment and tenacity that was lacking in Everton’s last two defeats.

Séamus Coleman won possession more times (12) than any player on the pitch during Everton 1-0 Man Utd. Leading by example (again). © pic.twitter.com/QsIfUWMxnx — Squawka (@Squawka) April 9, 2022

Recently, the likes of Pat Nevin, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have all pointed the finger somewhat at Coleman for his form, and mistakes, which is fair.

But what is not is the suggestions claiming he is ‘finished’, or his ‘days being numbered’.

Those suggestions are not only cheap, but also ill-informed. If Everton are to stay up, Coleman will play a huge role in that, regardless of what the cheap, rent-a-quote, pot-shots say.

He is a true professional, not that it has ever been in question..

