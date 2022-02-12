Seamus Coleman reveals Frank Lampard change at Everton

An interesting insight.

Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has revealed that the arrival of Frank Lampard has brought about a change in mood at Goodison Park.

While the Toffees are well and truly in a relegation dogfight, they have shown some signs of promise under Lampard, despite losing away to Newcastle United earlier this week.

But Coleman is wary that Everton must perform if they are to turn their season around.

“I believe we’ve got the right group to get out of it..”

“Listen, confidence was on the floor for a while there,” the full-back told Sky Sports. “But I believe we’ve got the right group to get out of it.

“I’ve got to come on here and do the talking to you and do the interviews to you, but I’m well aware that the Evertonians want to see actions on the pitch. That’s the only way you’re going to get results and that’s the only way you’re going to get an atmosphere.

“That’s what we’ve got to look to do, but the lads are right up for it. We’re training well and we believe we can come good.”

But while the immediate focus is on top-flight survival at Goodison Park, Coleman has noticed a difference in mood at the club since the arrival of Lampard.

“He’s been great,” he added. “He’s come in with a real hunger and desire to do well. His playing history speaks for itself and he’s got that respect.

“But what he does on the training ground as well, he’s out on the front-foot out there and making sure we’re at it every day and keeping on top of us.

“But like you touched on, all the coaching staff he’s brought with him have been great along with those who have stayed.

“It’s been an exciting start, it’s been fresh and like I said, we’re not holding the baggage of a whole season. We’ve had a week under the new manager and we’re looking forward to that.”

While Coleman is still a leader in the Everton dressing room, he has been under heavy criticism in recent weeks.

But despite that, the Ireland international’s experience will be a huge asset going forward, with Lampard attempting to claw his side out of a perilous position.

