Seamus Coleman issues Rafael Benitez message days after the Spaniard’s exit

Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has heaped praise on the professionalism of Rafael Benitez, following the Spaniard’s departure from Goodison Park in the last week.

Coleman, who often struggled under Benitez’s tenure, revealed how he found working with his now former boss.

And while from the outset he appeared to have struggled, Coleman revealed how ‘hard-working’ and ‘approachable’ he found the Spaniard.

“It would be remiss and unprofessional of me not to mention Rafael Benitez,” Coleman wrote in his pre-match notes ahead of Everton’s game at home to Aston Villa.

“He came to Everton knowing it was going to be a huge challenge for him and he would be judged on results. I found him extremely hard-working, dedicated & approachable.

“But every manager knows that if results don’t go your way on the pitch then things become difficult.”

And while Benitez’s shortcomings at Goodison Park have been well documented, Coleman’s comments contradict previous noises from ex-Everton full-back Lucas Digne.

When saying goodbye to the Everton support, Digne seemingly hit out at the Spaniard for engineering his exit from the club.

“I will always carry you [the Everton support] with me in my heart wherever I go,” Digne said at the time. “Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair.”

For now, however, Coleman was dropped to the bench in Everton’s first game with Duncan Ferguson back in charge against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Digne was picked to start by Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with rivalries being renewed at Goodison Park once more.

