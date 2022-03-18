Seamus Coleman likened to Premier League greats in huge Everton win

Seamus Coleman enjoyed a great night.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman was likened to Premier League greats John Terry and Steven Gerrard by his manager Frank Lampard on Thursday night.

Coleman turned in a typically professional and committed performance for the Toffees on Thursday night, as they secured a much-needed 1-0 win at home to Newcastle United.

Everton, incredibly, won the game with ten men, after midfielder Allan was dismissed after a VAR decision went against them.

But it mattered little as Everton secured a huge win in their quest for Premier League survival, with Coleman playing a starring role.

“Seamus Coleman is absolutely in that bracket..”

After the game, Coleman cut an emotionally charged figure, celebrating with the club’s support as the pressure valve eased at Goodison Park.

And his manager, Lampard, also heaped praise on his skipper after a huge night for Everton.

“I worked with possibly the greatest captain in John Terry,” Lampard began. “And [I] played with people who were great captains like Steven Gerrard, etc.

“Seamus Coleman is absolutely in that bracket because of how he carries himself… If Alex Iwobi’s Man of the Match, so is Seamus for me”

Seamus Coleman.

While Coleman has struggled for form and fitness recently, his performance on Thursday night went some way to putting his recent doubts to bed.

In doing so, Coleman also earned praise from Alan Shearer who was on Amazon Prime’s live coverage of the game; as Everton held out late on.

“Brilliant from Seamus Coleman,” Shearer explained. “He had to do that because Ryan Fraser was away, one v one.

“He tracks him really, really well. It’s a good first time ball from Willock, good run, he just gives him a nudge, one tackle and the other tackle.”

Everton return to action on Sunday against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

