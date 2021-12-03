Rafa Benitez backs Seamus Coleman to help Everton turn their season around after Liverpool mauling

Seamus Coleman is leading by example at Everton.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has backed his captain Seamus Coleman to recover from his mistake in Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Coleman’s mistake proved costly in Wednesday’s defeat, with Mo Salah pouncing to all but end the game as a contest with just under half an hour to play.

While the Ireland international was not entirely at fault for the Toffees heavy beating, he did shoulder a lot of the blame for the defeat.

Benitez has, however, leapt to the defence of his skipper, emphasising that he will be a key part of their eventual return to form.

Rafa Benitez on Seamus Coleman.

“Seamus Coleman, the captain. He was desperate to do well in the last few weeks and pushing the team,” he said.

“He was the first one in to give everything and then he made a mistake [against Liverpool].

“Seamus was so sorry to make it, and I was so sorry for him. When you have someone who is so good and professional, and wants to do so well for his club.. When he makes that kind of mistake it’s even worse for him, and then for us.”

With the defeat, Everton slumped to 14th in the Premier League table, and they are beginning to look nervously over their shoulder.

But Coleman’s example set has started to have an effect on changing the mood around Goodison Park.

“To support him we went to him straight away,” Benitez adds. “They copied the example of his mentality, approach and hard-work that he is doing every day.”

Everton.

But this weekend offers Everton a chance to get back on track against Arsenal, a side that have also had their struggles at times this season.

“I think he [Arteta] is doing well and could be an example of a new manager at a new club under pressure from the beginning last year, from the beginning this season,” said Benitez of the former Everton midfielder.

“Little by little he has continued working the way he wants to work and the team is getting better.

“They have also spent some money and they did well as they have signed some good players.

“He is an example of a manager at a new club who needed time and everyone was talking about ‘We need to give him time’ and now he is collecting the prize of that.”

